 and Ann Bradley
Has Bill Kaulitz found contentment now?

Hey there, folks! Join us in this week's episode of "Ditt & Datt & Dittrich" brought to you by Verena and Axel. They've got some juicy gossips lined up for you! Leading the pack is Bill Kaulitz, the Tokio Hotel frontman, who's making waves again. During Oktoberfest, he was seen having a blast with Marc Eggers, stirring up rumors about their relationship status. And to add fuel to the fire, Kaulitz declared at the Glücksgefühle Festival, "I'm off the market now!" Whether they're an item or not, that's still up for debate.

But hang on, there's more! September 27, 2024, marked a significant milestone for the star magazine "RTL Exclusiv" - 30 years of dishing out the dirt on celebrities! The grand celebration took place aboard the "Mein Schiff 7" in Hamburg harbor, and who would miss such a star-studded spectacle? Even Dieter Bohlen was there, joining over 2,500 other guests.

Oh, and our favorite show, "The Summer House of the Stars," makes a comeback with its dose of drama and scandals. And as for Stefan Raab, who can ever forget his hilarious quips of the week? Tune in to find out what's new on "Ditt & Datt & Dittrich."

In honor of RTL Exclusiv's 30th anniversary, notable figures in the German entertainment industry, including Dieter Bohlen, attended the celebratory event held on a cruise ship. RTLplus, a sister channel of RTL, broadcasted the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the star-studded event.

