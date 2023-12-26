Tourism - "Harzer Hexenreich" becomes more expensive: Witches' broom tower is being built

According to official information, the world's largest witches' broom is to be built in northern Thuringia: The tower in the shape of the mythical sweeping tool is to become the centerpiece of the planned "Harz Witches' Kingdom" in the district of Nordhausen, close to the borders with Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. However, the construction costs for the project have now risen.

They are currently estimated at up to 17 million euros, according to the Thuringian Ministry of Economics. The Ministry has so far provided around 6.2 million euros in funding for the project, which is supported by the district of Nordhausen. There are currently no plans to increase the grant from the ministry. According to the district administration office, the situation is similar to that of many other current construction projects, which are also linked to cost increases due to higher material prices, for example.

What the project will actually cost in the end can only be said after further trades have been put out to tender, according to the district office. The tenders for the next major work stages, such as the elevator, steel and plinth construction, are to be carried out in close coordination with the ministry.

Construction work started - first floor for "Hexenbesen"

Construction work has already started and the first floor of the observation tower is currently being built. Work on the concrete base had to be interrupted due to the early onset of winter, according to the district office. Construction is taking place on the site of the district's own service company, which is also implementing the project. It is the site of the former GDR border company in the northernmost town in the district of Nordhausen, the Ellrich district of Rothesütte. The former barracks are being converted for catering and accommodation.

The facility will be well connected to the hiking network, the ministry emphasizes. The "Harzer-Hexen-Stieg" hiking trail runs nearby, as does the so-called Green Belt. The nature conservation project along the former German-German border was recently added to the list of proposed Unesco World Heritage Sites.

An excursion destination, especially for families

The centerpiece, however, will be the barrier-free, 55-meter-high observation tower. The structure, designed in the shape of a witch's broomstick, is intended to be an attraction for families in particular: In addition to an interactive exhibition in the tower, an adventure world is planned in the area surrounding the tower. The latter will feature specially designed play equipment to encourage children to climb, hide and run around. There will be slides and other play facilities in the tower itself. According to current plans, the tower is set to open at the end of 2024.

The excursion destination will focus on typical Harz themes relating to witches, myths and other legendary creatures. The low mountain range is closely associated with legends: According to old folklore, witches meet on the night of May 1 on the Brocken, also known as the Blocksberg, to dance and party with the devil.

According to the Thuringian Ministry of Economics, the Harz region attracts around ten million visitors every year. The "Harz Witches' Kingdom" is therefore intended to help develop the southern Harz region as an important transnational tourism area and close a gap in the range of offers. "With its central location, the Harz Mountains are not only a popular hiking and travel destination in Thuringia, but also throughout Germany," emphasized Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Tiefensee (SPD).

The fact that a 65-metre-high observation tower was opened in Torfhaus on the Lower Saxony side of the Harz in November is not seen by the Ministry as competition. On the contrary, it would create a competitive advantage for the entire region.

