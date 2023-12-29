Wernigerode - Harz National Park points out fireworks ban
Shortly before New Year's Eve, the Harz National Park drew attention to the year-round ban on fireworks. Both the banging and the light and glare are a serious danger to animals, the national park announced on Friday. The ban on fireworks applies not only to the Brocken, but to all areas of the protected area.
Source: www.stern.de