Harz National Park points out fireworks ban

Wernigerode - Harz National Park points out fireworks ban

Shortly before New Year's Eve, the Harz National Park drew attention to the year-round ban on fireworks. Both the banging and the light and glare are a serious danger to animals, the national park announced on Friday. The ban on fireworks applies not only to the Brocken, but to all areas of the protected area.

