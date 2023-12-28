Skip to content
Harz narrow-gauge railroads not heading for Brocken on Friday

Due to the expected stormy weather, the Harz narrow-gauge railroads will not be traveling to the Brocken on Friday. Train services between Schierke and the Harz summit will then be suspended, the company announced on Thursday. Everything is running according to plan on the rest of the route...

Due to stormy weather - Harz narrow-gauge railroads not heading for Brocken on Friday

Due to the expected stormy weather, the Harz narrow-gauge railroads will not be traveling to the Brocken on Friday. Train services between Schierke and the Harz summit will then be suspended, the company announced on Thursday. Everything is running according to plan on the rest of the route network. "According to the current status, HSB expects to resume Brocken services from 30.12.2023," it continued.

Source: www.stern.de

