Harvey Weinstein has been identified with leukemia.

Harvey Weinstein, the controversial film producer, who's been serving time for multiple criminal convictions, has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, as per recent media reports from the U.S. He's currently being treated for chronic myeloid leukemia within the New York prison where he's detained. This information was shared by TV stations NBC News and ABC News, sourcing their claims to unnamed insiders.

At a recent court hearing in September, Weinstein looked visibly frail and pale. Reports suggest that he was seated in a wheelchair during the proceedings. Weinstein has been dealing with a line of health issues recently, including a critical heart operation just last month.

According to the New York District Attorney's office, the new case against Weinstein alleges that he sexually assaulted a woman in a Manhattan hotel during the spring of 2006. In response, Weinstein's spokesperson issued a statement, denying any detail about the accuser, the location, or the incident. However, they have announced their intention to contest the charges. Weinstein continues to maintain that any sexual activities were consensual.

Weinstein was initially sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape in 2020. However, this conviction was later overturned in the spring of 2022 due to procedural errors, and a retrial was ordered. Despite this, Weinstein still remains imprisoned as he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Los Angeles in February 2023 for more charges of sexual misconduct.

