- Hartmann once again secures the position of leader for the CDU group.

Hartmann continued to head the CDU group in the Saxon state parliament, securing a 95% majority vote during the inaugural meeting. He expressed the faction's intent to carry on with the effective work of the previous term in the state parliament, emphasizing the importance of a robust CDU group for political stability, economic growth, internal security, and solid education policies. Hartmann added that Saxony is a fantastic free state, and the CDU has the potential to steer its development over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Hartmann braced himself for testing times ahead. The political terrain has become more intricate compared to five years ago. "During the exploratory talks and coalition negotiations, we'll base our strategies on the success pillars of this legislative term," Hartmann stated. He pledged to lead the negotiations with practicality, political wisdom, and resilience. He acknowledged that the upcoming coalition will not be a romantic union, but rather his goal was to establish a reliable government for our homeland.

On the election day last Sunday, the Saxon Union victoriously edged out the AfD with 30.6% of the votes, while securing 31.9% of the total votes. Given that Kretschmer, the CDU's Minister-President, refuses to collaborate with the AfD and the Left, the Union's only viable choices for an alliance include teams with the BSW (11.8%) and SPD (7.3%) or the BSW and the Greens (5.1%).

