Hartenstein and Knicks wipe out title contenders

Christmas time is NBA time: a German national player kicks off the season with his New York Knicks - and Isaiah Hartenstein surprisingly puts the Milwaukee Bucks in their place. Some celebrities in the audience are happy, but basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is not at all.

German national basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein has successfully taken revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks with the New York Knicks in the NBA. Less than 48 hours after the home defeat against the team led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (111:130), the Knicks fought back on Christmas Day at the same venue with a 129:122 (62:51) victory. Center Hartenstein, who was in the starting five, finished with eleven points, eight rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

Hartenstein and the Knicks have made a good start to the season. With 17:12 wins, the team is in fifth place and in a playoff spot. With one more loss, however, the team from the east coast metropolis would slip back to seventh place and into the play-in tournament. Title contenders Milwaukee, in second place (22:8 wins), are still on course despite the defeat. However, Antetokounmpo's run of seven successive victories in Madison Square Garden came to an end.

Few shots hit, many celebrities

Jalen Brunson was particularly impressive for the Knicks with 38 points. Julius Randle (24 points) and RJ Barrett (21) also impressed. On the other side, 32 points each from top players Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were not enough for the Bucks. The weak shooting percentages in particular caused the Bucks problems: Lillard hit only four of 13 attempts from outside, and overall the Bucks hit only 31 percent of their three-pointers. The Knicks did not fare any better (30.8 percent), but their two-point shots were better than those of their opponents.

Although Milwaukee got back to within four points towards the end of the third quarter, New York then pulled away again. The lead dwindled again in the final period, but the Knicks' success was no longer in doubt. Traditionally, many stars and starlets were once again on hand at the Christmas matinee (local time) in the Big Apple: this time, comedian and actor Chris Rock, rappers 50 Cent and Fat Joe and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony waved eagerly into the cameras.

Source: www.ntv.de