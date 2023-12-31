Premier League - Harsh criticism for struggling Manchester United: "Terrible"

England's record soccer champions Manchester United have come in for harsh criticism after their next slip-up in the English Premier League. "Manchester United is what it is again: Inconsistent and terrible," said former international and United professional Gary Neville on Sky Sports. United had slipped up once again in the 2-1 (0-0) defeat at relegation candidates Nottingham Forest.

After 20 games, the traditional club is already several points behind the European Cup places, with only one win in the last five league games. "They leave the pitch a beaten bunch," criticized Neville.

This also increases the pressure on coach Erik ten Hag. Neville predicted that new investor Jim Ratcliffe would be forced to take action in the new year if they continue to fail. "I don't know if they will take the risk with ten Hag if the team continues to play so inconsistently."

After the "disappointing" result at the end of the year, the Dutchman is hoping for the return of injured regular players in the new year. "We've never been able to play with the same team twice in a row," said the 53-year-old. "Injuries have slowed us down. We know why it doesn't work." The coach had emphasized before the game that he was convinced Ratcliffe wanted to continue working with him: "They know me and know that the results will be there if I have a good team at my disposal." The boss of chemicals giant Ineos is taking over up to 25 percent of the club's shares.

Source: www.stern.de