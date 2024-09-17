Harsh and merciless Chechen military leader, Apti Alaudinow.

During August's initial surge of Kyiv's invasion into Kursk's border region, Russian military leaders remained tactically silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow displayed optimism through his Telegram posts, encouraging his followers with words like, "Let's relax, enjoy some popcorn, and watch our fighters crush the opposition." Since then, Alaudinow has emerged as the most prominent commentator on the Kursk offensive.

Commanding the special unit Achmat, Alaudinow leads his Chechen troops in combat against Ukraine. He is a regular on his Telegram channel, often sharing footage that appears to be captured at the front lines. This channel boasts an impressive 275,000 subscribers, with Russian media also spreading Alaudinow's messages.

In his broadcasts, he attempts to alleviate Russian concerns, such as by asserting, "The enemy's advance is they're almost stopped." Despite the Ukrainians' actual progress, Alaudinow has become a familiar face in social media circles.

The pro-Ukrainian channel, Nexta, labeled Alaudinow as a "military strategist whose predictions tend to miss the mark." Recently, Alaudinow predicted that the conflict with the neighboring country would conclude within two to three months.

"This is an intriguing tale," remarks Tikhon Dziadko, journalist for the independent Russian exile radio station Doschd, on Telegram. "A significant portion of Russia is under another nation's control, and the primary voice of what's happening in the Kursk region is this peculiar character, Alaudinow."

This prominent media presence is likely due to approval from higher-ups, according to experts. "I am confident that the Kremlin is orchestrating this," opines Sarah Oates, a Russian propaganda specialist at the University of Maryland. Georgi Bowt, a Moscow-based political analyst, agrees, stating, "So far, this seems to fit well with the ruling party's agenda."

Like Ramzan Kadyrow, Chechnya's leader, Alaudinow enjoys an unprecedented freedom of speech. Some even see him as a potential successor to Kadyrow, who is rumored to be in poor health.

As merciless as Kadyrow

Alaudinow's methods are as ruthless as Kadyrow's. Concerning the potential mobilization of 18-year-old conscripts to fight against Ukraine, Alaudinow expressed no empathy, saying, "If these young men do not defend their homeland, what use would your country have for you and your children?"

Alaudinow's statements contrast starkly with the Ministry of Defense's cautious announcements. Bowt hypothesizes that "He presents information in a more emotional way, which is easier for the public to understand." Oates likens Alaudinow's "brutal, blunt statements" to the early-years approach of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who infamously announced, "Terrorists will be shot even in the toilet." "I believe Alaudinow is a powerful tool for propaganda," concludes Oates.

Allegations of kidnapping and torture

Born in the Stavropol region, Alaudinov lost his father and brother during the Chechen wars while serving on Moscow's side. His tenure as Chechnya's chief of police and deputy interior minister subsequently earned accolades from many, but also allegations of human rights violations, such as kidnapping and torture.

Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian newspaper, cited Alaudinov as a powerful and dangerous individual who had been a member of Kadyrov's personal guard. Putin removed Alaudinov from the Chechen government in 2021, fueling speculation about a rift between Alaudinov and Kadyrov.

However, during early stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kadyrov declared that Alaudinov would lead a thousand Chechen volunteers. Despite Alaudinov's subsequent recognition as a "Hero of Russia," his Achmat unit has been derided as the "TikTok army" for its diminished battlefield effectiveness compared to its social media success.

The unit, comprised of Russia's National Guard, was deployed to protect the border where the Ukrainian army entered Kursk. In a video, Alaudinov acknowledged Kyiv's soldiers had carried out "notable work." "The only thing they didn't consider," he added, "was that God loves Russia."

The attack on Ukraine has become a prominent topic in Apti Alaudinow's Telegram posts, where he encourages his followers with optimistic remarks about the Kursk offensive. Despite facing criticism from pro-Ukrainian channels, Alaudinow's broadcasts continue to gain traction, boasting a large subscriber base and gaining attention from Russian media.

Read also: