Harry, the Prince, expresses his dissatisfaction with social media platforms.

If Princes Harry had his way, social media firms would face increased responsibility. He's particularly troubled by young people who he thinks are "exploited" by certain platforms, leading to substantial harm.

Speaking at the annual Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York, the 40-year-old prince pointed out that these platforms are made to foster addictions.

In his opinion, young people are "manipulated" by these platforms: "Young minds are held hostage by the monotonous, never-ending, dulling scroll on these platforms and exposed to material that no child deserves to witness," the prince reasoned. He's convinced that the detrimental effects of social media are deliberately engineered.

The current generation of young people is going through a "crisis" of anxiety, depression, and social detachment - according to Prince Harry, this is a direct result of the negative online encounters.

"Kids can land in hot water"

Therefore, social media companies need to be held more accountable, Harry argued in his speech. Investors from tech titans should also pressure their CEOs. Everyone should contribute to driving change.

In a humorous moment during his speech, Harry recalled his own adolescent adventures, saying: "Some might argue, kids will always be kids, and they could be right - kids can land in trouble. I know a few things about that."

After making his argument for increased accountability, Prince Harry highlighted his concern, stating, "Despite living thousands of miles away, I'm deeply troubled by the negative impact of social media on New York City's youth and beyond." Furthermore, emphasizing his point, he declared, "New York City's children, just like those globally, are falling prey to the detrimental effects of these digital platforms."

