Harry Styles and the Group Bid Farewell to Liam Payne

Harry Styles is "gutted" following the demise of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Payne, reportedly under the influence of substances, passed away at 31 on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. The tragedy has left Styles "reeling," as he shared on Instagram.

"His greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others, and it was an honor to have been part of his journey," Styles penned alongside a picture of Payne performing. "Liam lived life with authenticity, wore his heart on his sleeve, and had an aura of infectious energy. He was warm, caring, and extraordinarily loving." Styles added, "The years we shared will forever be the most treasured moments of my life. I'll miss him dearly, my dear friend."

The cause of Payne's death has been established. He fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, plummeting around 14 meters to the ground. Preliminary findings by forensic experts revealed skull fractures and various other injuries, as reported by Argentine newspaper "Clarín." Reports also suggest multiple injuries, internal and external bleeding. As investigations continue, it is being explored if Payne was under the influence during the incident. Images from his hotel room show illicit substances and paraphernalia for consumption. Payne was also reportedly causing a commotion in the hotel suite and lobby, leading to a call to the police who arrived too late.

"We will deeply miss him"

In the wake of their bandmate's demise, the remaining One Direction members - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik - released a joint statement, commemorating Payne: "The memories we shared with him will be cherished eternally. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loving fans who shared this experience with us. We will deeply miss him."

Zayn Malik too posted an emotional message on his private Instagram, in the company of an image of him resting on Payne's lap while traveling, with Payne's arm around him and his head on Malik's shoulder. "Liam, I catch myself talking to you, hoping you can hear me," he penned. "I can't express enough gratitude for how you supported me during challenging periods in my life. As a 17-year-old kid missing home, you were an endless source of positivity and reassurance, reminding me of your friendship and love."

Despite being younger, "you were always wiser than me, never hesitating to call out wrongs and insist on doing the right thing," Malik reflected. "Even when our paths crossed, we disagreed, I secretly respected you for it."

Malik and Payne had a strained relationship at one point. In 2022, Payne discussed an altercation with Logan Paul's podcast "Impaulsive," revealing a confrontation "backstage to which there was a high likelihood of never using your hands again." Although he didn't specify who he had argued with, Payne spoke about past conflicts with Malik and concluded that there were "many reasons why I dislike Zayn." Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry recently confirmed that it was indeed Malik who had been involved.

Regarding music, Payne was undeniably the most skilled, Malik acknowledged in his statement. "I was clueless compared to you, an amateur with no experience. You were already a seasoned professional," he admitted. "I was comforted to know that no matter what happened on stage, we could always rely on your intuition to guide us on." Concluding that he "lost a brother when you left," he expressed his longing for "one last chance to embrace you and speak my heart out, to thank you for believing in me, and to profess my love and respect for you." He wishes for Payne "a peaceful existence and to know how much he is loved, wherever he may be."

"Lost my brother"

Louis Tomlinson too reflected on the loss on Instagram, "I am heartbroken to have to write this, but yesterday I lost my brother. Liam was someone I looked up to every day, a jovial and loving soul." When they met at 18, "I was immediately taken with his voice, and over time, got to know the loving brother I'd long been yearning for." Payne, who crafted more than half of One Direction's music, was "an incredibly gifted songwriter with a keen ear for melodies." "We often discussed the possibility of returning to the studio and reviving the chemistry we built," he said. "Liam was, without a doubt, the soul of One Direction." "His experience, impeccable pitch, electrifying stage presence, and songwriting talent – thank you, Liam, for shaping us."

Talking to Payne, the 32-year-old dude spills out: "Man, I gotta say, I feel blessed to have had you in my life, but I'm really struggling with the thought of parting ways. I'm so thankful that we've grown closer since the band. Numerous chats on the phone, reliving all the countless awesome moments we shared, was a privilege I thought I'd enjoy forever. I would've loved to perform alongside you again, but fate had other plans." "I wanna let you know that if Bear ever needs me, I'll step up and be the uncle he needs, and I'll fill him in on how awesome his old man was," Tomlinson adds on. Payne has a 7-year-old son with British singer Cheryl Cole. "I wish I could've said goodbye and told you one last time how much I adored you. Payno, my pal, one of my best mates, my bro, I love you, mate."

Aside from the joint statement with his bandmates, only Niall Horan hasn't spoken up on Instagram about Payne's demise thus far. It's possible that he's taken the hardest hit, seeing as Payne was in Buenos Aires to watch Horan's live show at the beginning of October.

British boy band One Direction was brought together in 2010 through the talent contest "The X Factor". With hits like "What Makes You Beautiful", "Night Changes", and "Story of My Life", the group enjoyed massive success in the years to come. In 2016, One Direction went on a break, which they're still on. Following this, the band members embarked on solo careers.

