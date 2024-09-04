- "Harry Potter" actor's child to encounter the series at age five

Actress Bonnie Wright, famous for portraying Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" series, is eagerly anticipating the moment she can introduce her boy, Elio Ocean, to the realm of fantasy. "I'm needed to wait, but I can't bloody wait," the 33-year-old British actress expressed to U.S. publication "People". She believes that five years is an appropriate age to begin reading the books and showing bits of the movies to kids.

Baby Elio Ocean will celebrate his first birthday on September 19. Wright tied the knot with her American husband, Andrew Lococo, in 2022. The actress herself is a fan of the "Harry Potter" audiobooks, she disclosed.

In Germany, the initial film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", is classified as FSK 6+.

Bonnie Wright's love for the "Harry Potter" series is evident as she plans to introduce the world to her son at an appropriate age. With a deep affection for the audiobooks, Wright might share her favorite Wizarding World stories with Elio once he turns five.

Read also: