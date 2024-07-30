Harris's selection for vice positions is shrinking

As the designated Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris still needs a running mate. The internal selection process is in full swing. Two major names have already removed themselves from the running.

The pool of potential vice presidential candidates alongside the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, has narrowed. The Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, is no longer in the running, according to insiders. The Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, is also no longer available.

Cooper withdrew from the selection process, a knowledgeable source said, without providing reasons. The "New York Times" previously reported on Cooper's withdrawal.

Whitmer had previously stated on "CBS Mornings" that she was "not part of the selection process" and intended to remain Governor of Michigan until the end of her term in 2026. According to the "New York Times," only five people remain in the running for the crucial vice post, with a selection expected by August 7.

Only white men remain in the running

In addition to Cooper and Whitmer, other potential candidates include the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, US Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, and the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz. Pete Buttigieg, the former Transportation Secretary in the Biden administration, is also reportedly in the running.

All remaining candidates are white men. Apart from Buttigieg, all have proven their ability to win elections in politically divided states.

Running mates, as they are also known, play a significant role in the U.S. election campaign. They can complement the strengths of a presidential candidate and appeal to a broader electorate.

