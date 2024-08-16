Harris wants to bring down the cost of living with a package of measures if he wins the election

Harris' policy package details were released just hours before a scheduled speech by the Democratic presidential candidate in the state of North Carolina (14:45 local time, 20:45 UTC), where she was to outline her economic agenda. This is the first time Harris has explicitly detailed her political plans in the event of a victory over the Republican former President Donald Trump. Until now, she had been vague about her platform.

Inflation and cost of living are central issues in the campaign. Former President Trump, in a press conference on Thursday, blamed Harris for the "terrible inflation." The Democrat had announced that if she wins the election, she would start tackling inflation on her first day in office - but "day one for Harris was three and a half years ago," Trump said, referring to Harris' tenure as Vice President. In that time, she had not taken action.

Harris addressed the Republican former President Donald Trump directly in her speech, stating her intention to address inflation as soon as she takes office if elected, challenging his claims about her inaction during her time as Vice President. Despite Trump's blame on Harris for the current inflation, she stated her readiness to tackle the issue without delay.

