Harris to speak on reproductive autonomy at Texas event highlighted by Beyonce'_s appearance

Towards the end of the election period, Harris is emphasizing the issue of reproductive rights, especially abortion, as a key part of her campaign against her Republican opponent. She accuses former President Trump of instigating abortion bans in various states and shares stories of individuals affected by these regulations. The choice of Texas for the rally is significant because it's the heart of such restrictions.

The Houston rally on Friday, which will also feature Beyoncé, will feature Amanda and Josh Zurawski, the Texan couple who led a legal challenge against the state's abortion bans after Amanda encountered life-threatening pregnancy complications and was unable to get an abortion in the conservative state. Shanette Williams, whose daughter Amber Nicole Thurman reportedly died from a treatable infection due to medical care delays caused by Georgia's restrictive abortion law, will also be present.

Prior to her ascension as a Democratic frontrunner, Harris was the primary advocate for reproductive rights within the Biden campaign.

The Harris campaign launched a new ad titled "He Did It" on Friday, directly implicating Trump for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and the subsequent abortion restrictions in several states. They also bought advertising slots on local broadcasts in Texas to coincide with her visit.

On the campaign trail, Harris frequently refers to the extreme abortion regulations being implemented across the nation as a "health crisis" and accuses Trump of being the mastermind behind this predicament.

Texas has some of the most stringent abortion regulations in the nation, prohibiting the procedure at six weeks, before many individuals realize they're pregnant, with exceptions only in cases of immediate danger to the mother's life. This "trigger law," passed in 2021, came into effect following the Supreme Court's overturning of federal abortion rights in June 2022.

During her time in Houston, Harris will be joining Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, who aims to replace incumbent GOP Senator Ted Cruz, for a voter mobilization initiative.

As part of her trip to Texas, Harris will also participate in an interview with popular podcast host Brené Brown, continuing her media engagements to connect with voters directly.

The Harris campaign's focus on reproductive rights in politics is evident, as demonstrated by the new ad titled "He Did It," directly blaming former President Trump for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and subsequent abortion restrictions.

In the realm of politics, Harris frequently characterizes the extreme abortion regulations as a "health crisis," emphasizing her commitment to this issue throughout her campaign.

Read also: