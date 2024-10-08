Harris suggests incorporating Medicare coverage for home healthcare services for the first time.

There are plenty of individuals in our nation who are smack dab in the middle of things. They're looking after their little ones and their elderly parents, and let me tell you, it's a real juggling act, especially if they've got a job too. This was the sentiment shared by Harris on ABC's "The View", as part of her media blitz this week which has put her in front of friendlier faces and more targeted audiences.

Harris, who has vowed to enhance long-term care in her political campaign, believes her proposal will permit senior citizens to maintain their dignity and provide relief to families coping with the emotional, financial, and physical pressures of caring for their aged loved ones.

A staggering 25% of American adults belong to the "sandwich generation", as per Harris' campaign data, and this constitutes a significant chunk of undecided voters. More than 105 million Americans are currently acting as caregivers, according to the campaign.

"This often means having to give up their job, which means losing a steady source of income, not to mention the emotional turmoil," Harris pointed out on Tuesday.

Incorporating home health care, however, could prove to be a costly endeavor. Harris and her campaign have remained tight-lipped on the specifics of the proposal, but she assured it would be funded by broadening Medicare drug price negotiations. A campaign representative added that the costs would also be offset by increased drug discounts from manufacturers and other means.

The aim of the proposal is to cater to the long-term care requirements of senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, allowing them to remain at home rather than having to move into a nursing home which could cost upwards of thousands of dollars a month. Unfortunately, Medicare only provides home health care in very limited circumstances, forcing most senior citizens to foot the bill themselves or rely on Medicaid, if eligible.

One rather conservative estimate, put forth by the Brookings Institution, for a program that would cater to those unable to perform two activities of daily living and would require enrollees to shoulder part of the cost, is projected to cost approximately $40 billion annually.

On average, an American turning 65 in 2022 can expect to incur an estimated $120,900 in future long-term services and supports, with families bearing one-third of the expense themselves, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. A year's worth of care from a home health aide costs nearly $69,000 for 40 hours of weekly care and more than $288,000 for round-the-clock services, while nursing home stays can amount to between $104,000 and nearly $117,000 annually, as per KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research organization. A typical Medicare beneficiary's income totals to $36,000 a year.

In her pursuit of winning over voters with her caregiving appeal, Harris has previously drawn upon her personal experience of looking after her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who lost her life to colon cancer in 2009. She brought up her experience again on Tuesday, discussing the stress of caring for a sick parent.

"That means trying to cook what they like to eat, what they can eat," she said. "It means picking out clothes for them that are soft enough, so they don't irritate their skin, right? It means trying to think of something funny to make them laugh or smile."

Harris' appearance on "The View" follows a series of interviews by both her and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, with various media personalities. This comes after Republicans criticized the pair for shying away from answering questions from the media for weeks.

Following her appearance on "The View", Harris is set to appear on "The Howard Stern Show" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". Earlier in the week, she conversed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and made an appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes", sharing the segment with Walz. Meanwhile, Walz has sat down for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Fox News Sunday".

Harris' political campaign focuses on enhancing long-term care for senior citizens, aiming to alleviate the pressures on families and allow elderly individuals to maintain their dignity at home. She plans to fund this proposal by broadening Medicare drug price negotiations.

The discussion about caregiving and the impact of politics on this issue continued during Harris' media blitz, where she shared her personal experiences and the proposed solutions from her campaign.

Read also: