Harris set to deliver finale argument at Ellipse, location of Trump's January 6 demonstration

Kamala's talk at the Ellipse, a park near the White House's South Lawn, on Tuesday is expected to be a fiery critique of Trump's presidential fitness and a warning of the turmoil she believes he'd bring to the Oval Office if elected.

With Election Day a week away, she'll utilize this significant address to distinguish her presidential vision from Trump's. She'll paint two pictures: one of her first term and another grim depiction of potential Trump rule.

Anonymously, Harris' campaign advisors shared a peek at the speech's content due to the event's developmental stage.

Following his 2020 loss, Trump attempted to persuade supporters of his victory, even at the Ellipse where he urged supporters to march to the Capitol. There, he pushed for lawmakers to overturn the election while they confirmed Biden's victory in a joint congressional session.

"So, we're heading down Pennsylvania Avenue ... and we're going to the Capitol," Trump declared. "We're going to help our Republicans – the ones who lack courage; the brave ones don't need our aid – we're going to help them regain their pride and boldness to reclaim our country. So, let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue."

Subsequently, chaos erupted at the Capitol; Trump faces charges for his involvement in the election result alteration drive leading up to the insurrection attempt.

In the election's final stretch, Harris and her team have emphasized the election's gravity, frequently reminding voters of the potential for a second Trump term and highlighting his contentious policies and statements as evidence.

Harris will approach Tuesday's speech like a prosecutor,according to her advisers; she'll present evidence against Trump and build her case to a "jury" of voters.

A permit application for the event obtained by CNN projected a crowd of approximately 7,500, with 250 staff, organizers, and volunteers.

The event's program will include speeches from four to five individuals and elected officials.

The Harris campaign sees Tuesday's event as an opportunity to remind voters of Trump's past actions and solidify their decision for uncertain voters.

Harris frequently mentions the January 6th insurrection to underscore the significance of democracy.

"Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War," Harris observed during the September presidential debate. Her campaign has also used images from January 6 in advertisements.

Coming immediately after a campaign stop in Texas, where she will discuss reproductive rights, Harris' upcoming Washington speech also marks an essential period.

Abortion rights were a prominent issue during the early stages of the Biden campaign, which Harris spearheaded, and it will remain a major focus in the campaign's closing days as Democratic officials see it as a powerful mobilizing factor for voters.

She's also slated to campaign alongside former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama before Tuesday's speech.

