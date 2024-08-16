- Harris pledges to decrease taxes for the average earning individuals

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris unveiled her financial blueprint in a public address. The Democratic nominee announced proposed tax reductions for families and individuals with moderate to low-income backgrounds. In the contentious territory of North Carolina, the prospective Vice President outlined several other initiatives aimed at alleviating expenses, especially for the middle class, should she ascend to the Presidential seat.

Should she be elected President, Harris intends to introduce a nationwide prohibition on exorbitant pricing for food essentials. She also pledged assistance in the form of $25,000 for the down payment of first-time homebuyers. Many of her plans hinge on the approval of Congress, a decision that will also be influenced by the November 5 election outcomes. Harris did not disclose the funding strategy for these proposals.

"Regardless of how much they labor, too many people feel they're stranded in a race they can't win," Harris stated in her address. She praised the advancements and enhancements implemented by U.S. President Joe Biden and herself, but acknowledged that their effects have yet to materialize for many Americans. As President, she vowed to prioritize the middle class, their "financial safety, stability, and respect."

Republican Donald Trump persistently lays blame on Biden and Harris for the soaring prices in the U.S. in his campaign. "If you think expenses are high now, they'll be a HUNDRED TIMES WORSE if Kamala is President for four years," Trump posted on his online platform Truth Social following Harris' speech. If the Democrat enacts her "communist cost controls," there will be widespread hunger and poverty, Trump predicted. America will never be able to recover from it.

