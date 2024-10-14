Harris maintains a prominent position in a pivotal election battleground, surpassing Trump.

As we approach the election, the result in the presidential race is unpredictable. Trump and Harris are closely tied in crucial swing states, but Harris currently holds a slight edge in Pennsylvania, a state that could tip the scale.

According to a survey conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, Democratic contender Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by three percentage points in Pennsylvania. Her popularity in the state is bolstered by her stance on reproductive rights, with voters perceiving her as more competent in this area than Trump. On the other hand, Trump has an advantage on economic issues.

Both parties have been pouring substantial funds into the state for their campaigns. Since January 2023, Democrats have invested about $180 million in TV advertisements, while Republicans have spent a slightly less amount, around $170 million.

Harris has a strong presence in Pennsylvania, with over 400 staff members in 50 offices spread across the state, as reported by the New York Times. Both sides have been dispatching high-profile supporters to the state. Former President Barack Obama made a notable appearance, while Trump has staged nine rallies since Harris announced her candidacy. Even Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, has been actively engaging in Pennsylvania politics.

The Competitive Landscape of Pennsylvania

The reason for this intense competition is the substantial reward at stake: Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes. With no other swing state carrying as much influence in the Electoral College, winning Pennsylvania is a significant accomplishment for either candidate. The presidential election is won by a candidate who collects at least 270 electoral votes. In all states except for Maine and Nebraska, the candidate with the most votes receives all of the state's electoral votes, regardless of the margin.

The outcome in Pennsylvania has been relatively close in the previous two elections. Biden managed to secure a narrow victory in 2020 by more than 80,000 votes. In 2016, Trump emerged victorious over Clinton by a slim margin of about 45,000 votes.

However, according to the same New York Times survey, Trump has a potential edge in another key swing state, Arizona. In this state, he is leading Harris by 51% to 46%, with 11 electoral votes at stake. Alongside Arizona and Pennsylvania, other crucial states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, are expected to play a significant role in the election in November.

If Harris is successful in the Rust Belt states, she could clinch the presidency, provided no unforeseen situations arise. If she ultimately wins Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, she would have exactly 270 electoral votes.

Understanding the strategic importance of Pennsylvania, Harris declared, "I'm not going to neglect this state, no matter what." Despite Trump's efforts, his television advertising expenditure in Pennsylvania was slightly less than the Democrats'.

