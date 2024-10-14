Harris leverages Trump's "enemy from within" remark to depict her GOP competitor as menacing and unpredictable.

Latest demonstration of Harris' election campaign showcasing clearer divisions from Trump in the final stages of the presidential race, employing the former president's own expressions and those of his past workers to portray him as perilous and mentally unstable.

Harris is set to discuss Trump's comments on Fox News from last Sunday, where he expressed indifference towards his supporters' activities on Election Day.

"I believe the bigger issue is the insidious enemy within," he stated.

"We have some truly awful individuals. We have some seriously unwell people. Radical left fanatics," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

On Monday, Harris intends to caution about the potential risks to individuals' freedoms due to Trump's actions. Additionally, her campaign will unveil a fresh advertisement titled "The Enemy Within," which showcases Trump's frequent usage of the phrase "the enemy within."

The 30-second advertisement includes two former Trump officials, Olivia Troye, who served as aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Kevin Carroll, a former Trump Homeland Security advisor.

"I do recall the day he proposed shooting people on the streets," Troye says in the advertisement. "A second term would be even worse," Carroll says in the advertisement. "There will be no one to curb his worst impulses. Unchecked power. No boundaries. If we elect Trump again, we're in grave peril."

Harris also plans to reveal to Erie attendees what Trump rallies are like, according to her aide.

Previously, Harris had encouraged voters to observe Trump rallies – an unconventional request for a candidate, and one that underscores the Harris campaign's conviction that an unfiltered Trump jeopardizes his own prospects.

"During the course of his rallies, he talks about fictitious characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will discuss windmills causing cancer. And you will observe that people leave his rallies early due to exhaustion and boredom," Harris noted during her debate with Trump last month.

Moreover, her campaign in recent days has been citing Republicans, such as former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, to emphasize Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his supporters' assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Last week, she introduced an advertisement in North Carolina that included highlights from a recent campaign event with Cheney.

"Former generals, secretaries of defense, secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force, CIA directors, National Security Council leaders under Democratic and Republican presidents, Republican members of Congress and even former Trump administration officials agree: There's only one candidate fit to lead our nation and that's Kamala Harris," the narrator stated in that advertisement.

Harris will likely use Trump's Fox News comments as a point of criticism during her discussion, highlighting his view of supporters as "some truly awful individuals" and "some seriously unwell people." This further underscores her campaign's strategy of portraying Trump as a threat to politics and society, labeling him as "perilous and mentally unstable."

In the upcoming advertisement titled "The Enemy Within," Harris' campaign will continue to use Trump's own words against him, featuring former officials who express concerns about a second term, emphasizing the potential risks to individuals' freedoms if Trump is re-elected.

Read also: