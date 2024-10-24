Harris labels Trump as a fascist.

In a bold statement, TV interviews saw ex-Trump aide Kelly openly expressing the ex-president's frequent praise for notorious leader Hitler. Kelly warns the American public against repeating the mistake of electing Trump once more. Competitor Harris uses even fiercer language.

Recent rumors around Trump's alleged dismissive comments about Hitler sparked controversy. Presidential hopeful Harris has openly labeled Trump as a fascist.

CNN invited undecided voters to a town hall, but Trump declined the invitation.

In response to being asked if Trump is indeed a fascist, Harris firmly replied, "Yes, he is," twice. Later, she reiterated her stance, saying, "His administration would honor dictators and he embodies fascist ideals."

Harris explained that should Trump be re-elected, he would no longer be hindered by those who controlled his worst impulses.

Kelly: Trump praised Hitler

Harris referenced statements made by Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly. In an interview with The New York Times, Kelly revealed that Trump frequently declared, "Hitler also had his strengths." In Kelly's opinion, Trump aligns with the standard definition of a fascist, a radical, authoritarian, and nationalistic ideology with a dictatorial leader and suppression of opposition.

Harris considered Kelly's comments a call to action for American citizens. "I believe Trump poses a risk to the USA's well-being and security," she asserted. The American people deserve a president who adheres to certain standards, such as avoiding idolizing Hitler with apparent approval. Moreover, Harris critiqued Trump as increasingly unstable and unfit for office.

Earlier in the day, Harris pointed out to reporters that the recent revelations about Trump's stance on Hitler gave a chilling glimpse into his real character. "With these new insights, you're really looking at Trump," she said. Those closest to him, like White House colleagues and advisors, have explicitly expressed that Trump disregards the US Constitution.

Trump responded to Harris' remarks on Truth Social, writing, "Harris is losing terribly... Now she's escalating her rhetoric, even calling me Hitler. Harris herself poses a threat to democracy and should never be president of the USA."

Harris further emphasized the danger of right-wing extremism, stating, "The praise of Hitler by someone in a position of power is a dangerous sign of right-wing extremism and should never be tolerated in our democratic society." In light of these developments, Harris urged her supporters to stay vigilant and engaged in the political process to prevent the rise of such ideologies.

