Harris is urging Trump with health recommendations.

Kamala Harris brings the subject of the presidential candidates' ages back into the spotlight of the U.S. election. At 59, this Democratic contender shares her medical assessment, ascertained by a doctor. According to her campaign team, this move is to gain an edge against Donald Trump, who is 78.

Doctor Joshua Simmons, a military veteran, has affirmed Harris's health as "excellent." The Vice President's vigor and cognitive abilities are intact, ensuring she can handle the presidency. In a detailed report, Dr. Simmons delineates Harris's medical history and current status, including her active lifestyle and healthy diet. Seasonal allergies and occasional hives are her only health issues. She abstains from smoking and enjoys moderation in alcohol consumption. A health checkup in April '21 yielded no serious concerns.

Harris's team, as per a campaign representative, seeks to emphasize the contrast between her youthfulness and Trump's age through this revelation. They aspire to ignite a conversation about Trump's health, given his reluctance to reveal his medical data, compared to his rival's transparency.

Due to her young age compared to Trump, Harris's health has rarely been a campaign concern, despite hers and Trump's age difference being minimal in the larger scheme. Trump has been reticent about his health, even after an ear injury from a bullet during an assassination attempt in '19.

Trump remains secretive about his health

Trump last shared a health endorsement in '20, from his doctor, claiming his health to be of superior quality. The letter was posted on Trump's social media platform, though it lacked any substantial details, such as weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, or test results.

Trump frequently spoke about President Biden's health, who was then aiming for re-election. Debates about Biden's physical and mental capabilities dominated the campaign. However, post-being announced as Harris's opponent in '22, health discussions have become less frequent and receive little media attention, with minimal impact on polls.

Vulgarity and confusion marked Trump's speeches

Recent articles in "The New York Times" criticized Trump for avoiding candid discussions about his health and offering no recent medical reports. Another essay in the publication argued that Trump's speeches had become more complex, lengthy, and uncouth.

According to a Gallup survey in '21, only 37% of voters believed Trump was too old for another term. On the other hand, a majority of U.S. citizens deemed Biden's age as an issue, despite him being a mere three years elder.

In another Gallup survey dated '21, 41% of respondents viewed Trump as too aged. Harris now plans to leverage the substantial age gap between herself and Trump to her benefit, with the election scheduled for '22. Despite sharing nearly equal poll numbers with Trump, their contest remains tight.

