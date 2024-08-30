- Harris is promoting a fresh political venture in a televised discussion.

Kamala Harris sits at a simple table in the coastal city of Savannah, located in the southern USA. Despite the unremarkable surroundings, all eyes are on her. As the Democratic candidate for US president, giving her first TV interview since her nomination, she defends the victories of President Joe Biden's administration and calls for a new start in politics. "In my opinion, the American people deserve a new path and a departure from the past decade," she declares.

The interview, which lasted about thirty minutes on US network CNN, went smoothly with no significant blunders. However, Harris missed some opportunities to gain an advantage. Her Republican opponent for the November 5 election, Donald Trump, responded on his Truth Social platform with a single word in all capitals: "DULL."

A missed chance

During the joint interview with her running mate, Tim Walz, Harris missed an opportunity to address her upcoming first day in office when journalist Dana Bash asked about her plans. Remaining vague, she stated her goal was to boost the middle class.

Throughout the conversation, Harris had to explain shifts in her stance on topics, such as fracking. Initially opposed to the gas extraction method, she now clarifies, "I will not ban fracking." This is a point that Trump frequently attacks her on, along with immigration. Harris defended her record as vice president during the interview with regard to these issues.

Harris: "Next question, please."

Harris dismisses Trump's attack on her identity as a black American as "the same old worn out routine." - "Next question, please." As the first woman, first black person, and first person of Asian descent to serve as US vice president, she seldom talks about her heritage or gender in her campaign, keeping it brief had she done in the interview. Trump often attacks Democrats in sexist or racist ways.

Harris has a lot at stake. Previous TV interviews from her tenure as vice president may not leave lasting impressions. However, her interview after Biden's debacle against Trump in June was a success - she appeared confident and loyal to her leader. She repeated her support for Biden in this interview and made it clear that she has no regrets about doing so at the time.

Pancakes, bacon, and a decisive withdrawal

More than a month had passed since Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, and Harris had relied on planned appearances and carefully avoided pressing questions from the press. Negative feedback for her approach has come from not only Trump and his supporters, but also from CNN during their interview, providing Harris with an opportunity to present her own message and not just explain Biden's policies.

Harris remained vague in many areas and seemed lackluster at times - but she did provide an entertaining anecdote about the day she discovered Biden's intentions. "My family was present, including my young nieces, and we were enjoying pancakes," she said. Her nieces asked, "Auntie, can I have some more bacon?" When she wanted to spend time with her family, the phone suddenly rang, and Biden informed her of his plans.

Harris plays it safe on the network.

CNN, perceived as liberal, was the chosen outlet for the candidate who favored a channel more friendly towards Democrats. Harris was interviewed by Bash, who moderated the Biden-Trump debate and possesses experience in political journalism. Trump, on the other hand, gives frequent interviews, usually with outlets like Fox News, which support him and often allows him to avoid answering questions.

Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, took a secondary role in the interview, as expected. In response to a question about errors in his military career record, Walz explained, "My grammar isn't always perfect." The 60-year-old Walz enjoys better approval ratings than Trump's vice-presidential candidate, J.D. Vance. However, vice-presidential candidates usually don't impact the outcome of U.S. presidential elections significantly.

Close Contest

The election looks set to be a tight contest between Harris and Trump. Although Biden's withdrawal from the contest has raised Democrat's poll numbers, their national advantage remains within the margin of error and is therefore not a strong indicator. Ultimately, the outcome of the presidential election depends on the swing states, where neither party has the upper hand.

