Harris is garnering funds exceeding one billion for the election venture.

In the ongoing U.S. presidential election, both Democratic and Republican contenders are dumping significant finances, with a substantial portion going towards television and online advertising. Some exciting news has dropped regarding Vice President Kamala Harris.

A reliable source spilled the beans about Democrat Kamala Harris and her supporters raking in over a billion dollars in donations since the kickoff of her presidential campaign. This sum, they mentioned, includes contributions from the Democratic National Committee. A person in the know shared this information. This figure signifies the strong interest among financiers in Harris ahead of the November 5 elections.

The $1 billion accumulated for her campaign and corresponding party committees, including the Democratic National Committee, is being utilized for a wide range of campaign needs. This includes a slew of television and digital advertisements, as well as a broad network of offices and personnel in the seven battleground swing states. It's important to note that this total doesn't encompass contributions to affiliated super PACs.

Vice President Harris assumed the Democratic nomination from incumbent President Joe Biden on July 21 and managed to pull in around $500 million in the subsequent month. Polls suggest a tight competition between Harris and the Republican presidential contender, Donald Trump.

Recently, Harris made history. At an impressively attended fundraising event in New York, she raked in $27 million. As per a campaign insider, this is the biggest single-event haul she's managed since launching her presidential campaign.

Although Harris has more cash on hand than former President Donald Trump, donations are vital for holding their own against the wealthy backers supporting the ex-president from outside, mentioned an anonymous campaign insider.

