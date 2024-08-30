Harris is adopting a more assertive strategy in dealing with migration issues.

Republican critics have often claimed that Democratic presidential candidate Harris is riding a wave of popularity and avoiding delving into the specifics. In response, she sits down for an interview to clarify some of her earlier statements. Simultaneously, her running mate, Walz, faces his own set of criticisms.

During a chat with CNN's Dana Bash in Georgia, a crucial battleground state, Harris pledged to tackle illegal immigration and fight for a more equitable economy. She accused her Republican opponent, Trump, of creating division in the nation, arguing that Americans are eager for a new direction.

As the best individual for the position, Harris asserted in a joint interview with her vice presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg. She also took aim at Trump's policies, believing they have caused a rift within the United States. If elected, she promised to bring the country together by incorporating a Republican into her cabinet.

On the highly debated issue of immigration, Harris vowed to impose consequences for individuals crossing the border illegally. Expressing that laws need to be upheld, she expressed her intent to enforce these regulations as president.

Harris also suggested a truce in Gaza, the release of captives, and an end to the clash between Israel and the militant group Hamas. She recognized Israel's right to self-defense but lamented the loss of countless innocent Palestinians.

She showed no signs of altering President Biden's stance on providing weapons to Israel. When asked if she would withhold weapons, she promptly replied, "No."

Harris also addressed fracking, the controversial method utilized to extract substantial quantities of natural gas in the U.S. "As president, I will not ban fracking," she stated, modifying her stance on the matter, which holds significance in Pennsylvania, a vital battleground state.

She dismissed Republican criticism that she has gone back on her stances on crucial matters. "The most essential and significant aspect of my political beliefs and decisions is that my values remain unchanged," she asserted.

Meanwhile, Walz explained his earlier remarks about fertility methods, which Republican critics seized upon. In a 2018 video clip shared by the Harris-Walz campaign, Walz, while discussing gun violence, claimed, "We can ensure that these weapons of war, which I carried in war," would only be employed in military conflicts. Accusations that he misrepresented his service in combat zones arose. A spokesperson for the campaign clarified that Walz had spoken out of turn.

In an interview, Walz defended his past statements, stressing that his record is a testament to his sincerity. He speaks frankly and directly, particularly about children who are victims of gun violence in schools. He believes that individuals understand his intentions, adding, "They know where my heart is." He would never disrespect the service of another armed forces member.

When asked about suggestions that he and his wife had used in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive their children, Walz explained that it had been the Republicans who hyperfocused on the issue. In reality, he and his wife utilized a different type of fertility treatment, referred to as IUI.

However, Walz left unanswered Bash's query about false statements regarding a DUI arrest during his first congressional campaign in 2006. Walz's staff dismissed allegations of drunk driving. Nevertheless, court records revealed that Walz and his lawyer admitted to the incident.

In the face of criticisms about avoiding specifics on the 'War with Israel' issue, Harris addressed it during her interview, expressing her intentions to seek peace and justice in Gaza by proposing a truce, releasing captives, and ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Moving forward in the campaign, it remains to be seen how Harris' stance on the 'War with Israel' will shape her interactions with international allies and domestic critics alike.

