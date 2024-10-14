Harris introduces fresh strategies aimed specifically at Black males, aiming to bolster her Democratic alliance.

The announcement arrives as Harris struggles to match President Joe Biden's approval ratings among Black voters, particularly men, despite showing potential for improvement according to recent surveys. Last week, previous President Barack Obama issued a stern warning to Black men, labeling it unacceptable to bypass this election and hinting at their potential reluctance towards voting for Harris due to her gender.

The plan aims to equip Black men with the necessary tools to secure financial independence, reduce costs to effectively support themselves and their families, and safeguard their rights, the campaign declared in a statement.

The proposal includes offering one million fully forgivable loans up to $20,000 to Black business owners and others looking to establish a venture. The Small Business Administration will collaborate with selected lenders and banks to provide these loans through a new partnership, the campaign outlined.

Harris also advocates for developing and funding programs that encourage job opportunities for Black men, such as promoting apprenticeships, strengthening the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, and investing in more Black male educators. During her campaign trail, Harris pledged to reduce educational qualifications for certain federal jobs if she becomes the President.

The initiative will also promote a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets and a National Health Equity Initiative that tackles health issues disproportionately impacting Black men. Legalizing recreational marijuana and creating opportunities for Black Americans in the industry are other components of the plan. Harris has consistently expressed her belief in the need to legalize marijuana in the US.

Upcoming events, including "Black Men Huddle Up" events, an Economic Freedom Talk series, and targeted media advertising, will be used by the campaign to showcase this agenda and distinguish it from former President Donald Trump's approach, which involves offering "gold sneakers, T-shirts with mug shots, insults, and belittling other communities," according to Michael Tyler, Harris-Walz campaign communications Director.

Per CNN's reports, Harris had been actively addressing the need to mobilize Black men even before she gained the Democratic nomination, hoping to whip up support for Biden as he campaigned for reelection.

"The fear is that the couch will triumph," a source close to Harris' team reportedly told CNN. "We need to make sure that Black men, Hispanic men, don't lounge on the couch. If they remain apathetic towards voting, that's essentially casting a vote for him."

Harris is scheduled to visit Detroit this week for a Tuesday radio town hall, hosted by influential radio co-host Charlamagne tha God, who has a significant following across digital platforms, while "The Breakfast Club" maintains a vast nationwide audience, primarily comprising Black listeners.

