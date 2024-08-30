Harris has been promoting himself through interviews since securing votes from the middle class following his nomination.

In the shared chat session, the 59-year-old Harris stated her confidence in being the ideal choice for the task. She had this conversation alongside her vice-presidential candidate, Tim Walz, during a joint interview. Harris aimed to appeal to more conservative, middle-class voters and hinted at incorporating a Republican into her cabinet if she triumphs in the November election.

Regarding the hot-button topic of immigration, Harris proposed repercussions for individuals crossing the border unlawfully. "I think there need to be consequences," she declared. "We have rules that need to be adhered to and enforced." As head of state, she was committed to upholding the law.

Harris also tackled the divisive topic of fracking, a debated technique utilized in the U.S. to retrieve substantial amounts of natural gas. "As president, I will not prohibit fracking," she confirmed. Previously, Harris had shown strong disagreement with fracking, which holds significant relevance in the contentious state of Pennsylvania, renowned for its extensive shale gas reserves.

Republicans, led by ex-President Trump, frequently criticize Harris for her inconsistencies on key issues, such as fracking. In the interview, Harris maintained that her fundamental beliefs had remained unchanged. "I believe the most crucial and essential aspect of my political viewpoint and decisions is that my values have not shifted," she stated.

Harris criticized Trump in the conversation, contending that he represented a divisive force within the U.S. However, she asserted that the public was yearning for a fresh start.

In the realm of Middle East policy, another significant matter in the U.S. election, Harris advocated for a ceasefire and an agreement for the liberation of Israeli hostages. She recognized Israel's right to self-defense but also highlighted that "far too many innocent Palestinians" had been slain. She pledged to continue supplying arms to Israel. If President Joe Biden changed course, she affirmed, she would not.

Harris shared how she learned about Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race. She was preparing breakfast with her family when Biden phoned and informed her of his choice. "And I asked him, 'Are you certain?' And he replied, 'Yes.' That's how I discovered," she disclosed.

The interview marked Harris' first discussion since being chosen as the Democratic presidential nominee. The Trump camp had repeatedly accused Harris of dodging interviews since Biden withdrew from the race.

Trump labeled the interview as "dull" on digital platforms. During a campaign event in the state of Michigan, he dubbed Harris as "the most significant flip-flopper" and jested about her performance. According to him, she did not present herself as a leader during the interview. On September 10, Harris and Trump will engage in a televised debate.

Despite her vice-presidential candidate's suggestion to address the controversial topic of her past stance on fracking, Harris insisted, "I'm not going to change my positions just because someone else thinks I should." Later in the interview, Harris stated, "I'm not going to shy away from difficult conversations, even if they involve discussing my past positions and how they have evolved over time."

