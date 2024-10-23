Harris engages in a Q&A session with undecided and swayable voters from Pennsylvania at a CNN town hall event.

The town gathering, led by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, will take place at the township of Aston, Pennsylvania, situated southwest of Philadelphia, and will commence at 9 p.m. ET. The Democratic presidential nominee will engage with inquiries posed by inhabitants from the area, who were handpicked by CNN to attend the event, according to a representative from the network.

The audience comprised of Democrats, Republicans, and independents, all of whom affirmed their intention to cast their votes in November and are yet undecided or flexible in regard to their selection of the presidential candidate. These individuals were sourced from a database maintained by a nonpartisan research organization and CNN's editorial team in collaboration with local and state organizations, businesses, religious groups, and universities.

Cooper will direct several questions to Harris, but the primary emphasis will be on the inquiries posed by the voters. As per the spokesperson, CNN did not meddle with or assist in drafting the questions from the audience members during the town hall.

With only a fortnight left until Election Day, the presidential campaign has boiled down to a few crucial states, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - boasting the most electoral votes - that holds the key to electing the next commander-in-chief of the United States.

The incumbent Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, was given an opportunity to attend the town hall but chose to decline the invitation, as well as a subsequent debate proposed by CNN in the final phases of the campaign. Harris gladly accepted both invitations; unfortunately, the debate was unable to proceed due to unspecified reasons.

Additionally, members of the "White House Pool" have been granted access to the venue.

