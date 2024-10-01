Harris curtails West Coast journey early to focus on Hurricane Helene briefings

The vice president is set to receive information about the federal measures enacted to aid in emergency relief and reconstruction. This follows the Southeast region's significant damage after Hurricane Helene struck last Thursday as the most powerful storm on record to hit Florida's Big Bend area. As of now, at least 95 individuals have lost their lives, and power outages have affected millions.

Originally slated for two campaign stops in Nevada on Monday, the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris, adjusted her plans. Former President Trump criticized Harris for fundraising on the West Coast this weekend after Helene wreaked havoc in the Southeast region.

During a rally in Las Vegas, Harris expressed her solidarity with the afflicted communities, stating, "We will stand with these communities for as long as it takes to ensure their recovery and rebuilding."

While flying from California to Nevada on Sunday, Harris received updates from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Air Force Two. She also talked to the governors of North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, offering reassurances that the Biden administration will support the affected communities throughout their recovery process.

Harris aims to visit the impacted areas as soon as possible without interfering with emergency response operations. During her Las Vegas speech, she pledged, "We will offer any assistance they require in the upcoming days and weeks."

Trump is reportedly planning to visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday, where he will receive an overview of the destruction and help manage the distribution of relief supplies.

After expressing her support for the affected communities, Harris discussed her plans with FEMA and governors, stating, "We will continue to offer our support in the politics of aid and reconstruction." In response to Harris's fundraising, Trump criticized, "His comments on aiding Southeast communities are hypocritical given his recent political engagements during Hurricane Helene."

Read also: