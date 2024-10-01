Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Harris curtails West Coast journey early to focus on Hurricane Helene briefings

Vice President Kamala Harris will conclude her West Coast tour ahead of schedule and jet off from Las Vegas towards Washington D.C. on Monday morning, with the aim of receiving updates on Hurricane Helene's ongoing effects at the FEMA Headquarters, as indicated by a representative from the...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Kamala Harris, serving as the American Vice President and a contender in the Democratic...
Kamala Harris, serving as the American Vice President and a contender in the Democratic presidential race, salutes as she embarks on Air Force Two, departing from San Francisco International Airport in sunny San Francisco, California, on September 28, 2024.

Harris curtails West Coast journey early to focus on Hurricane Helene briefings

The vice president is set to receive information about the federal measures enacted to aid in emergency relief and reconstruction. This follows the Southeast region's significant damage after Hurricane Helene struck last Thursday as the most powerful storm on record to hit Florida's Big Bend area. As of now, at least 95 individuals have lost their lives, and power outages have affected millions.

Originally slated for two campaign stops in Nevada on Monday, the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris, adjusted her plans. Former President Trump criticized Harris for fundraising on the West Coast this weekend after Helene wreaked havoc in the Southeast region.

During a rally in Las Vegas, Harris expressed her solidarity with the afflicted communities, stating, "We will stand with these communities for as long as it takes to ensure their recovery and rebuilding."

While flying from California to Nevada on Sunday, Harris received updates from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Air Force Two. She also talked to the governors of North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, offering reassurances that the Biden administration will support the affected communities throughout their recovery process.

Harris aims to visit the impacted areas as soon as possible without interfering with emergency response operations. During her Las Vegas speech, she pledged, "We will offer any assistance they require in the upcoming days and weeks."

Trump is reportedly planning to visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday, where he will receive an overview of the destruction and help manage the distribution of relief supplies.

After expressing her support for the affected communities, Harris discussed her plans with FEMA and governors, stating, "We will continue to offer our support in the politics of aid and reconstruction." In response to Harris's fundraising, Trump criticized, "His comments on aiding Southeast communities are hypocritical given his recent political engagements during Hurricane Helene."

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public