Harris criticizes Trump's seriousness regarding tariffs, and evades providing specific details on how her own economic plans would be executed.

"You don't casually toss around the thought of worldwide tariffs indiscriminately, and that's a major issue with Donald Trump," Harris shared with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle in a sneak peek of a forthcoming interview.

In snippets from the same interview, Harris avoided providing specifics on how she'd implement some of her own financial plans.

Harris has been criticized for scarcely partaking in interviews and public press conferences. Her campaign has recently increased the frequency of her unscripted, typically amicable public appearances, primarily targeting minority voters and electoral battleground audiences.

On this particular day, she accused Trump of lacking a comprehensive tariff strategy that extends beyond a "marketing pitch." Trump has insisted on imposing steep tariffs on companies producing goods abroad, generating billions of dollars that he claims will be invested in American citizens.

He has proposed a 200% tariff on Mexican car imports and an additional, over 60% tariff on all Chinese imports.

However, Trump has disputed economists' claim that such tariff increases would result in increased consumer costs through higher prices.

"He's not particularly dedicated to thinking through certain issues," Harris remarked. "And one needs to be committed and have a strategy – a genuine strategy, not just a catchphrase culminating in an exclamation at a political rally, but genuinely considering the returns on investment and the economic effects on regular people."

Harris also stated that the U.S. would need to hike corporate taxes to fund her financial proposals, such as expanded child tax credits, downpayment assistance for first-time homebuyers, and more.

Yet, she didn't clarify how she'd implement such tax increases if the Republicans maintained control of the Senate post-November's elections.

"It's all about paying their fair share," she said of corporations and affluent individuals. "I'm not upset with anyone for succeeding, but everyone should pay their fair share."

Last week, Harris addressed questions from Oprah Winfrey, the media mogul who backed Harris and spoke at the Democratic National Convention. She was also interviewed by Stephanie "Chiquibaby" Himonidis, a well-known Spanish-language radio host and podcaster, last week, and this week taped an interview with the "All the Smoke" podcast hosted by retired NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

Harris fielded questions from the National Association of Black Journalists last week, and she has granted interviews to local news outlets in essential swing states like Pennsylvania.

