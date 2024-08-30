- Harris criticizes Trump for adhering to traditional methods.

Donald Trump, the Republican contender for the U.S. presidency, has brushed off Kamala Harris' identification as an African American with a worn-out strategy. In response to Trump's assertion that Harris recently adopted her black identity for political gain, Harris labeled Trump's mindset as "archaic" during an interview on CNN. Some individuals viewed Trump's remarks as exhibiting racial prejudice.

Harris merely labeled Trump's approach as "the same old tired tactic." "Next question, please," the 59-year-old chuckled. When inquisitive moderator Dana Bash sought further comment from Harris, she replied, "That's it." This marked Harris' first television appearance since her nomination.

Harris made history by becoming the first female, the first individual of African descent, and the first person of Asian heritage to be inaugurated as the U.S. Vice President. She was born in Oakland, California, and her father hailed from Jamaica, where he had come to study economics, while her mother was from India.

Just a couple of weeks ago, former President Trump reminisced about Harris, stating, "She was constantly highlighting her Indian heritage... I hadn't realized she was black until suddenly, she transformed into one a few years back. And now, she wants to be known as such."

Harris strongly disagreed with Trump's characterization, stating during a press conference, "My identity is not a political tool to be wielded at someone's convenience." The upcoming election is expected to delve deeper into this issue, as Harris continues to campaign for her position.

Read also: