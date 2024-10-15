Harris characterized Trump as becoming progressively erratic and disoriented.

After Donald Trump proposed jailing his political adversaries, Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, presented a grim portrait of an America under Trump's rule. She predicted that if he got re-elected, he'd punish individuals who refused to conform to his wishes and crave "unchecked power."

At a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Harris depicted Trump as increasingly unbalanced, displaying footage of him advocating for imprisonment of political foes and frequently pointing to a "domestic foe." "Donald Trump is losing his grip and aiming for unrestricted power," Harris stated.

The ex-president would single out communities he had previously targeted, including journalists, election officials, and judges who "remain loyal to law instead of conceding to his demands," Harris added. "I am confident that a second Trump term would pose a substantial threat and endanger America."

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump reacted to a query about anticipating a tranquil election on November 5 by mentioning that "we have some truly awful characters, diseased souls, radical left extremists." The military, according to him, could manage this under his administration.

Pennsylvania, one of the several so-called swing states that have supported both Democratic and Republican candidates in presidential elections, is considered crucial to determining the election's result on November 5. The state boasts a large working-class population, and both Trump and his Democratic competitor, Harris, have made frequent visits.

In response to a question about a peaceful election on November 5, Trump expressed doubt, implying that "I'm not going to let some truly awful characters get away with it" under his administration. Recognizing the significance of Pennsylvania in the upcoming election, Kamala Harris affirmed, "I'm not going to stand by if Trump attempts to misuse power to manipulate the results."

Read also: