Harris asserts that we're no longer living in the 1950s, expressing his disregard towards criticism about his choice of not having biological children.

"I've got something to share about her, and here's why," Harris said on a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Because I believe she's not fully grasped that there are loads of women out there who don't strive for humility, and plenty of women who are packed with love, family, and kids in their lives. I think it's crucial for women to uplift one another."

Taking aim at critics who have slammed her for not having biological children, Harris told podcast host Alex Cooper, "I feel strongly about this: family isn't just blood-related; we also have our family by love. And I've got both. I consider it a true blessing."

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, shares two stepchildren – Cole and Ella Emhoff – through her 10-year marriage to Doug Emhoff. In the interview, which was recorded on Tuesday, Harris described her "modern family" and her close relationship with her "two wonderful children," who fondly call her "Momala."

"I adore those kids to bits. Family comes in various forms, and I think it's become increasingly clear that we're not living in the 1950s anymore," Harris said.

Sanders, the Republican governor of Arkansas, argued last month that Harris' three children serve as a "constant reminder of everything that's at stake in this country," and that "my kids keep me grounded. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything to keep her grounded."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' comment, which alluded to Harris' lack of biological kids, echoed similar remarks made by Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance. The Ohio Republican has faced backlash for his past remarks that the US is being governed by "childless cat ladies" who are unhappy with their lives.

Harris' appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, known for its open conversations on sex and relationships, comes as her campaign focuses on booking interviews with local media and unconventional outlets. This strategy has attracted both criticism for avoiding tough interviews and praise for its clever messaging approach.

The interview marked the beginning of a media blitz, as Harris will appear on "The View," "The Howard Stern Show," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a Univision town hall, and "60 Minutes" this week.

Harris on abortion rights

As Harris' campaign aims to elevate reproductive rights as a mainstay of its platform, the vice president used her "Call Her Daddy" interview to take a dig at her opponent on an issue where she has maintained an advantage.

During the conversation, Harris criticized Trump for portraying himself as a "protector" during a rally where he claimed American women wouldn't be considering abortion if he's elected.

"So he, who, when he was president, picked three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention of overturning the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did just as he planned," Harris told Cooper.

Harris added: "This is the same guy who argued that women should be punished for having abortions. This is the same guy who uses the same kind of language he does toward women?"

Cooper was surprised when Harris shared that she became the first sitting US president or vice president to visit a reproductive health center when she went to a Minnesota Planned Parenthood clinic in March.

Harris also debunked the false claims from the former president accusing Democrats of wanting to permit the execution of babies after birth, calling the notion a "blatant lie" and "insulting."

"That's not happening anywhere in the United States," Harris said, adding, "Can you imagine, he's suggesting that women in their ninth month of pregnancy are choosing to have an abortion?"

While both Trump and Vance have claimed that Democratic states are permitting such abortions, no state has passed or is passing a law that allows the execution of a baby after birth, and killing a person after birth is illegal in every state.

CNN's Arit John, Eva McKend, Brian Stelter, and Daniel Dale contributed to this report.

