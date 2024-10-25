Harris and Obama join forces in Georgia's crucial voting arena, encouraging supporters in this crucial battleground state.

The event served as the climax of Obama's quest to stir voter enthusiasm in the final stretch of the presidential election. Obama and Harris independently voiced concerns over the possibility of another Donald Trump term, portraying the Republican nominee as self-centered and preoccupied with his personal affairs.

Obama addressed an audience in this Atlanta suburb, expressing bemusement at those who might believe that Trump could bring about positive change. "The reason some want to mix things up, I just don't get it. There's not a shred of evidence this guy gives a damn about anyone but himself," he said.

Harris amplified these sentiments, emphasizing the widespread desire for a new era of leadership, one that is hopeful and excited about collective progress. "There's a clamor for a fresh start, for a new wave of leaders who believe in the possibilities of unity and development. There's a hunger for a president who recognizes and champions you," she stated.

Harris highlighted her healthcare and economic proposals, underscoring her small-business plans and the need to cut costs, while denouncing abortion bans as immoral.

"I stand firm in my belief that Trump is nothing more than an irresponsible man, and the repercussions of allowing him back in office are grave. These are some of the outcomes of Trump's abortion bans and what he likely has in store," she asserted.

On Thursday, Harris reiterated what appeared to be a central aspect of her closing argument – portraying Trump as obsessed with retribution and touting herself as focused on a checklist of accomplishments for Americans.

"Visualize the Oval Office in three months. Imagine it. ... It's either Trump, seething over his hit list, or me, working for you, ticking off my list. It's your call," she urged.

In their speeches, both Harris and Obama drew on warnings from former high-ranking Trump officials about the danger of another Trump term.

"His eccentricities don't exempt him from posing a threat," Obama noted, referring to recent comments made by Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, labeling Trump "a fit for the general definition of fascist."

"We don't need a pretender to the throne, a would-be autocrat running amok, trying to exact revenge on his foes. That's not what's good for you. America is ripe for a change," Obama concluded.

Obama and Harris share a 20-year friendship. According to earlier CNN reports, Obama has engaged in several discussions with Harris, having initially connected through an informal network of up-and-coming Black politicians when he served as an Illinois state senator, and she held the position of district attorney in California.

Harris alluded to this history on Thursday, recalling her support for Obama during his successful 2008 Democratic presidential campaign bid.

"In 2007, on New Year's Eve, I trekked through the snow in Iowa to knock on doors. And here we are, decades later, and Barack Obama, I thank you for your companionship and your faith in me and in our campaign," she said.

On Saturday, Obama's wife, Michelle Obama, was scheduled to join Harris on the campaign trail in Michigan.

In addition to Obama, music icon Bruce Springsteen graced the stage Thursday, lending his star power to the rally and encouraging attendees as follows: "I yearn for a president who respects the Constitution, who seeks to safeguard and guide our revered democracy."

Springsteen has consistently played a pivotal role in driving voter turnout for Democratic candidates in the closing stages of past presidential elections.

CNN’s Elise Hammond contributed to this report.

