Harris advocates for implementing a $15 minimum wage to distinguish herself from Trump.

As the two competitors vie for public favor in the final campaign weeks, Harris and Trump have attempted to display their advocacy for working-class citizens. The federal minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009, has resurfaced as a topic of discussion, particularly after Trump momentarily served as a fry cook at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania last Sunday.

Harris has voiced her intent to boost the minimum wage for several months, but only specified a figure when prompted by NBC News on Tuesday.

"At least $15 an hour, but we'll collaborate with Congress. That's something that's being discussed in Congress," Harris informed NBC during their interview with her.

On the other hand, Trump failed to offer a clear response when questioned about his stance on raising the federal minimum wage during his visit to McDonald's, simply stating, "I think these people work hard, they're fantastic."

In reaction to Harris' advocacy for a $15 minimum wage, the Trump campaign referenced a statement from Republican National Committee spokesperson Anna Kelly, who accused Harris of "deflating real wages and inflating prices through careless spending."

Harris saw Trump's evasion as an opportunity to highlight her differences with her Republican opponent on Monday, although she didn't disclose her specific proposed threshold at the time.

"There is a significant gap between Donald Trump and me on various issues, including this one, where I am firmly convinced that we must raise the minimum wage, and that hardworking individuals, whether they are employed at McDonald's or any other place, deserve at least the opportunity to support their families and meet their needs," she said during a Michigan campaign stop.

Individuals working full-time for $7.25 per hour earn approximately $15,000 annually, which essentially equates to living below the poverty line, pointed out Harris, who also included plans to raise the federal minimum wage in her proposal to eliminate federal income taxes on tips, which she introduced in August.

Harris uses her summer employment at McDonald's as a Bronnenjunge to understand the lives of working-class individuals, while Trump has cast doubt – without proof – on her having actually worked there.

Lingering Democratic Goal

Democrats have consistently striven to elevate the federal minimum wage, which hasn't been increased in an unprecedented 15 years. However, Republicans, backed by employers, argue that it will result in job losses.

Those earning the federal minimum wage receive 29% less, after accounting for inflation, than their counterparts did in July 2009, according to an analysis by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute published in April. And the federal minimum wage is significantly below the living wage, according to those advocating for its increase.

The $15 threshold has gained popularity through the Fight for $15 movement, which began in 2012 as an attempt to shed light on the meager salaries of low-wage workers, including those who work at fast-food establishments.

The Biden administration attempted to boost the minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of its extensive Covid-19 pandemic aid package shortly after taking office in 2021. However, the Senate parliamentarian prevented that provision from being included.

At the time, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would have reduced the number of individuals living in poverty by 900,000 and increased the pay of approximately 27 million workers, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office. But it would have also resulted in the loss of 1.4 million jobs and increased the federal budget deficit by $54 billion over a decade.

After encountering resistance in Congress, the Biden administration boosted the minimum pay for thousands of federal employees and contract workers to $15 per hour.

However, many states and municipalities have increased their minimum wages in recent years – some due to mandatory voter-approved adjustments.

Thirty states and the District of Columbia have higher minimum wages than the federal floor, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Additionally, 63 localities have implemented minimum wages that surpass their state thresholds.

Many employers in low-wage industries have also raised their starting salaries in recent years, partly to attract and retain workers in the wake of the pandemic. Amazon announced in 2018 that it would increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all US employees. Target followed suit in 2020.

