- Harris advocates for a pause in hostilities in the Gaza conflict.

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has spoken up once more, pushing for a truce in the Gaza clash and the liberation of captives. "Many blameless Palestinians have lost their lives, and it's crucial we arrive at a settlement," the 59-year-old mentioned during an interview on U.S. network CNN. "This battle needs to wrap up, and we need to reach a settlement that ensures the release of prisoners," she stated further. Simultaneously, she underlined Israel's right to defend itself.

Harris had previously been vocal about the necessity for a ceasefire during the Democratic Party gathering in Chicago the week prior. In regards to the Gaza predicament, the stance of U.S. President Joe Biden and Harris aligns - during her campaigns, Harris demonstrates greater compassion for the hardships endured by the Palestinian civilian population.

