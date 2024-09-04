Harold Glöckler is offloading his villa for sale

Back in the day, Harald Glöckler and his partner Dieter Schroth used to call this villa in Kirchheim an der Weinstraße their love nest. However, after their relationship hit the rocks, the designer decided to sell the place. He announced his intentions to let go of this Rhineland-Palatinate property last year, having spent 15 years in Berlin post-millennium, before finally putting it up for sale in 2022.

The property's price is under wraps, but the listing gives us a glimpse into its features. Spread over 300 square meters, it boasts 11 rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sauna, waiting for the new owner to make it their own. The villa, known as "Château Pompooös," carries the same opulent charm as its former resident, Harald Glöckler. You'll find rooms painted entirely red and black, and one adorned with striking green wallpaper.

"Elite level of security"

The listing for this three-story property reads, "Live like royalty, this majestic estate leaves you in awe with its grand park-like setup and an ambience brimming with luxury and style." And it further promises, "This exquisite property caters to all your desires, enabling you to turn your dreams into a reality."

The bedroom has a high-security door, and a roller gate securely covers the entire upper floor. This ensures "the highest level of security for your prized possessions," the real estate agent adds.

Glöckler gained fame with his "Pompooös" brand and appearances on shopping channels. He sat on the judging panel for "Let's Dance" in 2010 and 2011, had a docu on Vox, and was a judge in the 2016 reality show "Curvy Supermodel - Echt. Schön. Kurvig." He competed in RTL's jungle camp in 2022. He and Schroth were together for 35 years, eight of which they were married. In February 2023, they announced their split.

