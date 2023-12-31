Storm - Harms criticizes lack of federal involvement after floods

SSW parliamentary party leader Lars Harms has criticized the probable lack of federal involvement in dealing with the damage caused by the Baltic Sea storm surge. The Baltic Sea flood was on a scale that could be compared with the floods in the Oder and Elbe rivers, in which the federal government would have been involved, the member of the state parliament in Kiel told the German Press Agency.

The federal government had a good negotiating position, as the state had to act. However, it is not fair to leave the people alone. Especially not by the politicians who have been sent from Schleswig-Holstein to represent the state in the federal government. "At the moment, we have the Vice Chancellor and nothing is moving. That's tough," Harms continued.

Vice-Chancellor and Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck comes from Schleswig-Holstein. The Green politician was Environment and Agriculture Minister in the northernmost federal state before his interim move to the party leadership.

According to Harms, if the money from the federal government does not come, the state will be left shirtless and pantsless: "It will be an expensive cup of tea." The chairman also did not rule out further emergency loans. The black-green state government had already included almost 650 million euros in emergency loans in the draft budget presented in mid-December. These could be cut at the second reading next year.

According to rough estimates, the Baltic Sea storm surge will also cost the state around 250 million euros, emphasized Harms. "That is definitely not the end of the story." The private damage has not even been included in the calculations. As the upcoming costs are neither capped nor limited, it is currently difficult to assess the draft budget.

In addition to the Baltic Sea storm surge, there are other challenges for the state, such as more money for education and teachers. At the same time, however, the federal government is saying: "See how you get by, we're not interested in that in Berlin," criticized Harms. And then the state would have to take even more money into its own hands so as not to leave people on their own.

