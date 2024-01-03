Social affairs - Hardship fund for GDR pensions: Application deadline ends on 31.1.

GDR pensioners whose pension entitlements were not taken into account in the transition from GDR pension law can still apply for a one-off payment of 2,500 euros from the federal government until the end of January. This was announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Schwerin on Wednesday. "The state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is one of five federal states to double this sum to a total of 5000 euros," said Social Affairs Minister Stefanie Drese (SPD).

The application deadline had originally expired on September 30. However, many of those entitled to the fund had initially not found out about it or had only found out too late. For this reason, a one-off extension of the deadline by the federal government means that applications can now be submitted until January 31.

According to the information provided, those entitled to apply for GDR pensions include employees of the Deutsche Reichsbahn, Deutsche Post and the health and social services, employees working in mining in the carbochemical or lignite refining industries, ballet dancers and those divorced under GDR law with at least one child if their net pension is less than 830 euros.

In MV, the actual number of applications has so far fallen short of the estimated 7200 entitled persons. Drese asked that the deadline extension be used to check any existing claims.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de