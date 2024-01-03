Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsTransitionmecklenburg-vorpommernstefanie dresespdsocialheavypension entitlementpension

Hardship fund for GDR pensions: Application deadline ends on 31.1.

GDR pensioners whose pension entitlements were not taken into account in the transition from GDR pension law can still apply for a one-off payment of 2,500 euros from the federal government until the end of January. This was announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Schwerin on Wednesday....

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
An elderly woman holds various euro notes in her hand. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An elderly woman holds various euro notes in her hand. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Social affairs - Hardship fund for GDR pensions: Application deadline ends on 31.1.

GDR pensioners whose pension entitlements were not taken into account in the transition from GDR pension law can still apply for a one-off payment of 2,500 euros from the federal government until the end of January. This was announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Schwerin on Wednesday. "The state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is one of five federal states to double this sum to a total of 5000 euros," said Social Affairs Minister Stefanie Drese (SPD).

The application deadline had originally expired on September 30. However, many of those entitled to the fund had initially not found out about it or had only found out too late. For this reason, a one-off extension of the deadline by the federal government means that applications can now be submitted until January 31.

According to the information provided, those entitled to apply for GDR pensions include employees of the Deutsche Reichsbahn, Deutsche Post and the health and social services, employees working in mining in the carbochemical or lignite refining industries, ballet dancers and those divorced under GDR law with at least one child if their net pension is less than 830 euros.

In MV, the actual number of applications has so far fallen short of the estimated 7200 entitled persons. Drese asked that the deadline extension be used to check any existing claims.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Volleyball balls lying in a pile. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Netzhoppers lose Lüneburg in three sets

Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen missed out on their second win of the season in the Volleyball Bundesliga against SVG Lüneburg despite a fighting performance. The team from Brandenburg lost in straight sets at home in the Paul-Dinter-Halle on Wednesday evening, but were particularly competitive...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
A handball player holds the match ball in his hands. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Thüringer HC wins convincingly in top match

The Bundesliga handball players of Thüringer HC have made a successful start to the new year. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller won the top-of-the-table game at HSG Blomberg-Lippe by a commanding 30:24 (14:12) on Wednesday evening. In front of 1132 spectators, Johanna Reichert was the best...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public