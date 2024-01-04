Weather forecast - Hardly any rain expected: flood relief in sight

The flood situation in Saxony-Anhalt could ease slightly in the coming days. "It's getting drier, the heavy rainfall will stop," said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service on Thursday. Although light drizzle is still expected in some areas during the course of the day and on Friday, it will be nowhere near the amounts of the past few days. Overall, it will be drier and much colder.

According to the meteorologist, it will be significantly cooler at the weekend, with isolated snowfalls down to low altitudes. From Monday, permafrost is even expected for a few days.

Source: www.stern.de