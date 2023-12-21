Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewspositionseahapag-lloydshipsend of the yearbecause ofred

Hapag-Lloyd plans to divert around 25 ships by the end of the year

Due to location in the Red Sea

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A Hapag-Lloyd container ship enters the port of Hamburg..aussiedlerbote.de
A Hapag-Lloyd container ship enters the port of Hamburg..aussiedlerbote.de

Hapag-Lloyd plans to divert around 25 ships by the end of the year

Due to the uncertain situation in the Red Sea, Germany's largest container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd intends to divert around 25 ships by the end of the year. All ships that were planned for the Red Sea and the Suez Canal until December 31 will be sent to other routes, a company spokesperson explained on Thursday in response to an inquiry.

Further decisions would be made by the end of the year. Hapag-Lloyd had already generally announced that it would divert several ships to the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope at the tip of South Africa. The Hapag-Lloyd ship "Al Jasrah", which was attacked near Yemen on December 15, is on its way to Singapore, the spokesman added.

In Yemen, the Huthi rebels have declared their solidarity with the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip and have repeatedly attacked ships off the coast under their control. Other major shipping companies such as MSC and Maersk have also drawn consequences from attacks on ships in the area. The Suez Canal is an important shortcut for the sea route between Asia and Europe in particular. Hapag-Lloyd does not yet have any detailed information on the international alliance proclaimed by the USA to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea, the spokesman added.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public