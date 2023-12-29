Hapag-Lloyd continues to avoid the Middle East sea area

Due to the uncertain situation in the Red Sea, Germany's largest container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is continuing to avoid the Middle East. The crisis committee met on Friday and decided that the ships will continue to be diverted, a company spokesperson explained on request.

A new assessment is to be carried out on January 2. Further decisions would then be made. The Hamburg-based company had recently announced that around 25 ships planned for the Red Sea and the Suez Canal would be diverted via the Cape of Good Hope on the coast of South Africa by the end of the year. In the meantime, competing shipping companies began preparing to return to the routes.

In Yemen, the Huthi rebels declared their solidarity with the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip and repeatedly attacked ships off the coast under their control. On December 15, a Hapag-Lloyd ship was also attacked. The world's fifth-largest container shipping company has announced surcharges for transportation on its ships to and from the Middle East.

Source: www.ntv.de