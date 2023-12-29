Shipping - Hapag-Lloyd continues to avoid Suez Canal

Following attacks by Yemeni Huthi rebels in the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, an important artery of world trade, remains off-limits for ships of the Hamburg-based shipping company Hapag-Lloyd. A Hapag-Lloyd spokesman told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the crisis management team decided on Friday to continue diverting freighters on the Asia-Europe trade via the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. "We will make the next assessment with further decisions on January 2."

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked Israel with drones and missiles, among other things, and have attacked ships in the Red Sea to prevent them from sailing towards Israel. Hapag-Lloyd's container freighter "Al Jasrah" and the "MSC Palatium III" were damaged in attacks. As a result, in addition to Hapag-Lloyd, industry leader MSC and shipping company Maersk also suspended sailings through the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, making it the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe. Around ten percent of all global trade passes through the Red Sea. The detours are likely to significantly delay deliveries. Estimates range from a few days to two weeks. However, experts do not expect any major disruptions to global supply chains, as was the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de