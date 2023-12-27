Soccer - Hansi Müller sees VfB in the European Cup soon

After the recent upswing in the Bundesliga, former European champion Hansi Müller believes his former club VfB Stuttgart will soon be back in the European Cup. With a buffer of ten points on seventh place, the third-placed team only needs to play a reasonably stable second half of the season after the winter break. "Then you'll be an international contender," the former VfB playmaker told the German Press Agency.

The 66-year-old Müller sees several factors behind the strong performances in the 16 matchdays so far. In addition to a number of "direct hit" new signings such as Deniz Undav, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Angelo Stiller and goalkeeper Alexander Nübel or the work of head coach Sebastian Hoeneß, the attitude of the professionals also plays a major role.

The 1980 European champion and 1982 World Cup runner-up said that he had recently watched two training sessions with the team, which had almost been relegated in the past two seasons. During the sessions, the team also played five against five with a goalkeeper on a small pitch. "It was bam bam bam back and forth," said Müller. "That's when it really got going." He was therefore not surprised by the soccer VfB were currently playing.

In addition, coach Hoeneß is doing an excellent job at the five-time German champions. His speech to the team is particularly good. "Sebastian knows how to reach the boys," said Müller. And because Stuttgart often play with eight Germans in the starting eleven, "not much falls by the wayside" in terms of communication between team and coach.

Bundesliga table VfB Stuttgart squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de