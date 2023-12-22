Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsstuttgartjulian nagelsmannhansi müllernational soccer teamtoni kroosnational teamgerman press agencydfb

Hansi Müller advises Kroos against national team comeback

Hansi Müller sees no point in former world champion Kroos returning to the DFB team. On the contrary: it would be "a very dangerous story".

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Madrid's Toni Kroos shows the way. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Madrid's Toni Kroos shows the way. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

National team - Hansi Müller advises Kroos against national team comeback

Former European champion Hansi Müller has advised Toni Kroos against a possible return to the national soccer team for the European Championship in Germany. "He may not be doing himself any favors at all," the former VfB Stuttgart and Inter Milan playmaker told the German Press Agency. If the comeback is not one hundred percent successful, the soon-to-be 34-year-old 2014 World Cup winner would be "a bit of a loser".

In addition, the Real Madrid midfielder's involvement would not necessarily be good for the atmosphere in the European Championship squad. Bringing him back would "automatically devalue the players" that national coach Julian Nagelsmann already has at his disposal. The 66-year-old Müller also meant that the national team has enough players of high quality in midfield in particular. "If Toni is clever, he'll leave it. Otherwise it would be a very dangerous story."

Müller does not see the main problem in the German Football Association (DFB) selection in a specific position. Nagelsmann has so many good players at his disposal that the question is rather: "How do I put this puzzle together so that it works?"

Nagelsmann recently described a Kroos return as an "interesting thought" in the ZDF "Sportstudio". The former FC Bayern Munich professional had ended his career in the DFB team after 106 international matches and the round of 16 exit at the 2021 European Championship. Kroos explained at the time that the decision was irrevocable. He won the Champions League four times with Real and had previously won the title in the top flight once with Bayern.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public