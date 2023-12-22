National team - Hansi Müller advises Kroos against national team comeback

Former European champion Hansi Müller has advised Toni Kroos against a possible return to the national soccer team for the European Championship in Germany. "He may not be doing himself any favors at all," the former VfB Stuttgart and Inter Milan playmaker told the German Press Agency. If the comeback is not one hundred percent successful, the soon-to-be 34-year-old 2014 World Cup winner would be "a bit of a loser".

In addition, the Real Madrid midfielder's involvement would not necessarily be good for the atmosphere in the European Championship squad. Bringing him back would "automatically devalue the players" that national coach Julian Nagelsmann already has at his disposal. The 66-year-old Müller also meant that the national team has enough players of high quality in midfield in particular. "If Toni is clever, he'll leave it. Otherwise it would be a very dangerous story."

Müller does not see the main problem in the German Football Association (DFB) selection in a specific position. Nagelsmann has so many good players at his disposal that the question is rather: "How do I put this puzzle together so that it works?"

Nagelsmann recently described a Kroos return as an "interesting thought" in the ZDF "Sportstudio". The former FC Bayern Munich professional had ended his career in the DFB team after 106 international matches and the round of 16 exit at the 2021 European Championship. Kroos explained at the time that the decision was irrevocable. He won the Champions League four times with Real and had previously won the title in the top flight once with Bayern.

