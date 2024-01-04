Bundesliga 2 - Hansa Rostock travels to training camp

Second-division soccer team Hansa Rostock began its training camp on Thursday. In Belek, Turkey, coach Mersad Selimbegovic wants to prepare the 16th-placed team for the second half of the season. Selimbegovic was presented as the successor to coach Alois Schwartz on December 18. The 41-year-old led his first training session in Rostock on Tuesday.

The training camp runs until January 11. Test matches are scheduled for January 6 (against Borussia Dortmund II) and January 10 (against Linzer ASK). After returning home, a final endurance test is scheduled. The match against third-division side VfB Lübeck has been postponed to January 14 and will take place at the Ostseestadion in private. Hansa will start the second half of the season on January 20 (13:00/Sky) with an away match at 1. FC Nürnberg.

