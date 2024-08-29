- Hansa Rostock maintains CEO position held by Wehlend.

Small-time soccer team FC Hansa Rostock has named Jürgen Wehlend as their new top dog, effectively replacing Robert Marien. At 58 years old, Wehlend now has the permanent gig, having taken over temporarily on March 1, 2023. The team officially announced the move on a Wednesday, with the board making the decision.

As per Rainer Lemmer, Chair of the Supervisory Board, "Given the challenging times we're in, it's crucial to maintain clarity and a forward-thinking approach for FC Hansa, and Wehlend has already shown this in recent months."

Joining the squad

Roman Velke will also be joining the FC Hansa board, starting September 1. His primary responsibilities will be in the financial and organizational departments.

Marien's tenure was sadly cut short. The 43-year-old exited in March due to health concerns. He had been Chair since 2016. The club had prematurely ended his contract beforehand.

