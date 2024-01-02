Exhibition house - Hanover State Museum records a record number of visitors

The Landesmuseum Hannover attracted around 168,000 visitors last year - setting a new visitor record. It was the most successful museum year in the last twenty years, the exhibition center near the Maschsee announced on Tuesday.

The number of visitors was "confirmation of the varied exhibition and event program", said Director Katja Lembke. In 2022, 141,000 people visited the museum. This was already more visitors than in the pre-corona year 2019.

According to the information provided, in addition to the permanent exhibitions, the show "Glenn Brown. The Real Thing" was a particular crowd-puller. In the spring, the British painter juxtaposed his own works with works from the Landesmuseum's collection. The exhibition "Ich werde noch etwas. Paula Modersohn-Becker in Hanover" also attracted many visitors.

The Landesmuseum Hannover is divided into the departments Worlds of Art, Worlds of Nature and Worlds of Man. In 2023, it also cooperated with other cultural institutions beyond the Hanover region.

Website Landesmuseum

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de