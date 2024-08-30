- Hanover broadens areas prohibiting firearms

Hanover, the capital of Lower Saxony's state, is broadening its areas prohibiting the carrying of firearms in its city center. Existing restricted zones, established over four years ago, will merge and extend to encompass the central train station and principal pedestrian zone. The city council has made this decision.

Carrying different sorts of weapons on public thoroughfares and plazas between 9 pm and 6 am, as well as continuously at the main train station, will be outlawed in these impacted areas. This policy is set to be implemented in September. The expansion was arranged prior to the high-profile Solingen knife attack.

"An escalating danger"

"We must utilize the current opportunities to amplify security, specifically in the city center," remarked Mayor Belit Onay (Greens). "Carrying weapons like knives poses an escalating danger that we aim to further constrain with this action."

As per the city, axes, hatchets, any form of clubs, edged weapons, quartz sand gloves, and other gloves filled with hard substances, as well as irritant spray gadgets not classified as weapons under law, will also be banned.

In light of the city's expanded prohibition on weapons, visitors should avoid carrying such items in Downtown Hanover, especially around the main train station and the central pedestrian zone. The heightened security measures aim to mitigate potential harm from weapons like knives, considered an escalating danger in crowded city areas.

