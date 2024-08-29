Leader contest in the secondary league's standings - Hannover playing in their top-tier match without Halstenberg's presence

Hannover 96 will be missing their defensive captain Marcel Halstenberg in the crucial second division clash against Fortuna Düsseldorf. The ex-national athlete is currently under the weather and won't be making an appearance, according to coach Stefan Leitl's statement on Thursday. Replacing Halstenberg in the lineup will be Josh Knight.

The 96ers are still persistently seeking defensive reinforcements, particularly for the central and left positions, before the transfer window closes at 6:30 PM on Friday evening. The match in Düsseldorf is set to commence at this time (Sky).

